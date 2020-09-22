Wilke, Blanche Lillian

(nee Erselius), asleep in Jesus on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Vernon E. Wilke; dear mother of Clifford and Grant Wilke; loving grandmother of Christopher and Matthew Wilke; dear sister of Kenneth (Joann) Erselius and the late Walter (Marilyn) Erseluis; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, September 23, 4-8 p.m., then taken to Salem Lutheran Church, 8343 Gravois Rd. 63123, for visitation on Thursday, September 24, 10:15 a.m. until time of service at 11:15 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.