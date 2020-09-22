1/
Blanche Lillian Ida Wilke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilke, Blanche Lillian

(nee Erselius), asleep in Jesus on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Vernon E. Wilke; dear mother of Clifford and Grant Wilke; loving grandmother of Christopher and Matthew Wilke; dear sister of Kenneth (Joann) Erselius and the late Walter (Marilyn) Erseluis; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, September 23, 4-8 p.m., then taken to Salem Lutheran Church, 8343 Gravois Rd. 63123, for visitation on Thursday, September 24, 10:15 a.m. until time of service at 11:15 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved