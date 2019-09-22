Hornof, Bob

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 84.Loving husband of the late Sheila (Hartnett) Hornof; dearest father and father-in-law of Tim (Sue) Hornof, Sue (Dan) Rodrigues, Nancy (Steve) Kitts, and Tom Hornof; dear grandfather of Megan (Henry) Samson, Luke Hornof, Katie Rodrigues, Sarah (Jud) Howard, Sean (Sarah) Kitts, Grace and Stephen Kitts; dear great-grandfather of Joey and Timmy Samson, Nora and Paul Howard, and Cody and Eli Kitts; dear brother of the late Jack and Mary Clare Hornof; dear step-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

In 1971, Bob and Sheila moved from Chicago to St. Louis. Chicago and lifelong friends and memories made there always remained very special to Bob. He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be especially remembered for his great sense of humor, love of a good time and kindness to everyone he met. As he said many times, "It's nice to be nice."

Bob's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He loved celebrating birthdays and holidays, watching kids' sporting events, taking family vacations, enjoying family card games and simple Sunday dinners. He was a very faith-filled, loyal, fun and generous man and will remain forever in our hearts.

Services: A private family funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to De Smet Jesuit High School.

