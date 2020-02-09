|
Long, Bobbie J.
(nee Burkman) Sun., Feb. 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen A. Long; loving mother of Bradley (Michelle) and Nathan (Lisa); dear grandmother of Benjamin, William, Corbin and Dalton; dearest sister of Josephine (the late J.P.) Miller, Winston (Kitty) Burkman, Patricia (the late Earl) Gill and the late Marzelle (the late James) Wurtsmith; dear sister-in-law of Janet (Robert) Morehouse; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral services private. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020