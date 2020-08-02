1/
Bobbie Rhea Booker Haynes
Haynes, Bobbie Rhea Booker

92, passed Monday, July 27, 2020 after a brief illness. Her husband of 50 years, Willie Haynes, preceded her in death.

Bobbie was born in Marianna, Arkansas, and moved to St. Louis in 1945. She joined Christ Pilgrim Rest MB Church, in 1946. Bobbie was a private duty caretaker. She was passionate about cooking desserts, gardening, and also enjoyed mentoring young women.

Bobbie leaves behind five children - James W. Haynes; Mary McClure Abron; Patricia Boldon (John E. Boldon); Edward R. Haynes; Jerry D. Haynes, J.D. (Marqueeta Curtis-Haynes); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Services: Christ Pilgrim Rest MB Church. Visitation August 7th, from 4-7 pm, and Funeral August 8th, at 9:30am, departing at 11am for Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum. Services provided by Granberry Mortuary in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Christ Pilgrim Rest MB Church Scholarship Fund or the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in Bobbie's name.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Christ Pilgrim Rest MB Church
AUG
8
Funeral
09:30 AM
Christ Pilgrim Rest MB Church
AUG
8
Committal
Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Granberry Mortuary - Saint Louis
8806 Jennings Station Rd.
Jennings, MO 63136
(314) 867-8837
