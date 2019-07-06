Bobby Jerome "Bob" Murdock (1938 - 2019)
Murdock, Bobby Bob Jerome 81, passed away July 3, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife, Cindy Murdock; children, Danny Murdock and Anne Murdock; 3 grandchildren. Bob served his country proudly in the U. S. Army after 30 years of service, retiring at the rank of Colonel. He taught in Southwest High School, Melville High School, Valley Park High School and Oakville High School. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 6 to July 7, 2019
