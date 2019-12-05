Jones, Bobby Lee

Mon., Dec. 2, 2019. Beloved son of Herbert and Peggy Atchison; dear father of Abby Peine; dear brother and brother-in-law of Elaine (the late Robin) Gossett, Ricky (Diane) Jones, Pam (Michael) Maze, Donna Jones, Sandra (Chris) Henrich and Nancy (Bob) Pantoja; and; our dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at ORTMANN'S, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Sat., Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. with visitation from 4 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Kidney Fund or Mid-America Transplant.

