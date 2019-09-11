Bonne L. Oldham

Oldham, Bonne L.

passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the age of 76. Born in Bloomsdale, MO. Graduated St. Genevieve High School. Dear wife of Russell Oldham; beloved mother of Darryl (Teresa) Politte, Dan (Teresa) Politte and the late Joseph Politte; loving grandmother of Robert, Leah and Holly; wonderful aunt, friend and neighbor.

Services: Private memorial services to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Research. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
