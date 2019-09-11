Oldham, Bonne L.

passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the age of 76. Born in Bloomsdale, MO. Graduated St. Genevieve High School. Dear wife of Russell Oldham; beloved mother of Darryl (Teresa) Politte, Dan (Teresa) Politte and the late Joseph Politte; loving grandmother of Robert, Leah and Holly; wonderful aunt, friend and neighbor.

Services: Private memorial services to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Research. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.