Salvaggio, Bonnie Ann 73, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She leaves her husband of 33 years, Vince; sons, Cary Smith and Robert Hood; daughter, Kimberly Burle; grandchildren, Shelby, Harley, Jackson, & Caleb; two great grandchildren. Services: Visitation 10:30 a.m., Service 12:00 p.m. at Fey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in memory of Bonnie Salvaggio.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019