Marin, Bonnie Carol

We are saddened to announce the passing of Bonnie Carol Marin (nee Blanchard) on January 30th, 2020.

Bonnie was beloved daughter to the late Warren and Eunice Blanchard of Lockport, NY and beloved sister to the late Richard Blanchard. She was born on June 10, 1944. Born and raised in Lockport, NY, Bonnie graduated from Lockport High School in 1962. She graduated nursing school from Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing in 1965.

Married in 1965 to Joseph Marin, she raised three children, Melanie Marin, Joseph Marin and Meredith Wallenmeyer, who survive her and mourn her loss. She is also mourned by her "adopted" son Anthony Langtry and her grandchildren, Adara Anisman and Dustin Wallenmeyer.

Bonnie dedicated her life to helping others. She was a nurse for all of her working career. In retirement, she always put herself second, helping family, friends, neighbors, her community, animals and all those less fortunate than she. She has spent the last 13 years living in the Villages at Providence in O'Fallon, Missouri where she enjoyed a loving community of neighbors and friends.

Her family asks that all who love her and want to honor her wishes donate to her , The Humane Society of Missouri https://www.hsmo.org/ instead of sending flowers.