Bonnie E. Kellums

Bonnie E. Kellums Obituary
Kellums, Bonnie E. (nee Meyer) age 91, Monday, April 8, 2019. Loving wife of Eugene W. Kellums for 69 years; dearest mother of Kathy (Dennis) Sellers and the late Karen Kellums; dear grandma of Caleb (Jackie) Sellers, Krista (Jason) Viox; great-grandma of Josephine, Gabriel, Joël, and Annaëlle; beloved sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, April 14, 4-7 p.m. Then to First Baptist Church of Arnold, Monday, April 15, visitation 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Bonne Terre, MO, 1 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
