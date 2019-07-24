Bonnie Gelber "Gaby" Lander (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO
63108
(314)-367-0438
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple Israel
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel
1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive (Ladue and Spoede Roads)
Obituary
Lander, Bonnie Gelber Gaby July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alan C. Lander for 51 years. Dear mother of Kenny Lander, Barbi (Tim Garnett) Sapot and Cathy (Joel) Lander-Goldberg; loving grandmother of Lindsay (Jason) Melvin, Alex Sapot and Danielle Goldberg; beloved great-grandmother of Walker and Harleigh Melvin; dear sister of the late Anita (Tilford) Hearsh; beloved sister-in-law of Edward (the late Marlene) Lander. Special friend of the late Julian Mathes. Dear aunt, cousin and friend. The family would like to thank Ericka and Bridgette for their care and compassion. Services: Funeral service Thursday, July 25, 11:00 a.m. at Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive (Ladue and Spoede Roads), with interment to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Visitation with Bonnie's family beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146 or to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019
Donations