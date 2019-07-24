Lander, Bonnie Gelber Gaby July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alan C. Lander for 51 years. Dear mother of Kenny Lander, Barbi (Tim Garnett) Sapot and Cathy (Joel) Lander-Goldberg; loving grandmother of Lindsay (Jason) Melvin, Alex Sapot and Danielle Goldberg; beloved great-grandmother of Walker and Harleigh Melvin; dear sister of the late Anita (Tilford) Hearsh; beloved sister-in-law of Edward (the late Marlene) Lander. Special friend of the late Julian Mathes. Dear aunt, cousin and friend. The family would like to thank Ericka and Bridgette for their care and compassion. Services: Funeral service Thursday, July 25, 11:00 a.m. at Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive (Ladue and Spoede Roads), with interment to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Visitation with Bonnie's family beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146 or to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019