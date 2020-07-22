1/
Bonnie Lee Brown
1949 - 2020
Brown, Bonnie Lee

(nee Sibley) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., July 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of the late Bart O. Brown; dear mother and mother-in-law of Adam (Lisa) Brown, Abigail (Brian) Jerauld and Ethan (Charlotte Laguna) Brown; loving grandmother of Sibley and Finn Brown and Sam, Lucy, Piper and Ben Jerauld; dear sister of Marguerite Sibley; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

A lifelong seamstress and quilter, Bonnie formed deep bonds with her fellow seamstresses through her participation in Charity Sharity, as Editor in American Sewing Guild Newsletter, and active member of Bits and Pieces Quilt Guild. To her friends Bonnie was smart and witty, humble and kind. To her late husband Bart, her children, and grandchildren she was those and much more. She was mom and Nana, loving and loved.

Services: Funeral at St. Alban Roe Church, 2001 Shepard Dr., Wildwood, MO 63038 on Fri., July 24, 11 a.m. with visitation at church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations to ovarian cancer research appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Alban Roe Church
JUL
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Alban Roe Church
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Peace and God’s comfort be with all of the family of Bonnie. She was a cherished friend.
Ivy Osborn
Friend
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a beautiful lady. She is a beautiful memory and her warm embrace will be always seen in the stars. The memories will forever shine bright like the stars at night. My condolences to all the Brown Family. May God give his grace of comfort and peace to all.
Diane Laguna & Gilbert Leal
Friend
July 23, 2020
With heavy heart I want to offer my deepest condolences to the entrire Brown family
Russ Phillips
Friend
July 22, 2020
Like her name said, Bonnie was beautiful inside and out.
Sally Foley
Friend
