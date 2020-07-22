Brown, Bonnie Lee

(nee Sibley) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., July 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of the late Bart O. Brown; dear mother and mother-in-law of Adam (Lisa) Brown, Abigail (Brian) Jerauld and Ethan (Charlotte Laguna) Brown; loving grandmother of Sibley and Finn Brown and Sam, Lucy, Piper and Ben Jerauld; dear sister of Marguerite Sibley; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

A lifelong seamstress and quilter, Bonnie formed deep bonds with her fellow seamstresses through her participation in Charity Sharity, as Editor in American Sewing Guild Newsletter, and active member of Bits and Pieces Quilt Guild. To her friends Bonnie was smart and witty, humble and kind. To her late husband Bart, her children, and grandchildren she was those and much more. She was mom and Nana, loving and loved.

Services: Funeral at St. Alban Roe Church, 2001 Shepard Dr., Wildwood, MO 63038 on Fri., July 24, 11 a.m. with visitation at church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations to ovarian cancer research appreciated.

