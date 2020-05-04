Bonnie Levens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levens, Bonnie May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Phil Levens; dear mother and mother-in-law of Bob Levens (Judy), Judy Kramer (Dr. Robert) and Dr. Larry Levens (Debby); dear grandmother of Matt (Emily), Michael (Stephanie), and Lauren Kramer; Alison (Dong Zhao) and Caroline Levens; and Jake, Zachary, and Grace Levens; dear great-grandmother of Gabriel, Eli, Layla, and Mara Kramer; dear daughter of the late Simon and the late Minnie Rubenstein; dear sister and sister-in-law of Nancy Siwak (Alvin); dear sister-in-law of Sam (Rita), Ida (Joe Fishground), Hy (Shirley), and Frances (Joe Aizenstein) Levens. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, neighbor and volunteer. No relative was too distant. No person was ever a stranger. She and her best friend, her sister Nancy, grew up the beloved children of Simon and Minnie Rubenstein, who instilled the importance of family and a great love of Judaism in both of them. She died as gracefully as she lived - quietly and peacefully, with the love of her life by her side. She would tell everyone who would listen that she was the luckiest girl alive, finding love with the lifeguard at Fidelmans Resort in South Haven, MI, more than 66 years ago. She would tell anyone who would listen all about her beloved children and their wonderful spouses and her amazing grandchildren and, more recently, her incredible great-grandchildren. But mostly about her wonderful life. Bonnie had just turned 85 years old and had celebrated her 65th anniversary with Phil last summer at their granddaughter's beautiful wedding. Services: A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to Kol Rinah Synagogue or Hadassah. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved