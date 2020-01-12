St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Walther, Bonnie Lou

(nee Oxford), Passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Walther Jr.; loving mother of Ronald Walther, Larry (Patricia) Walther, and Bob Walther; dearest grandmother of Jon, Erin, David, Nathan, Tim, Daniel and Rachael; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Fuenral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, January 16, 10:00 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Ministries. Visitation Wednesday, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
