Walther, Bonnie Lou
(nee Oxford), Passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Walther Jr.; loving mother of Ronald Walther, Larry (Patricia) Walther, and Bob Walther; dearest grandmother of Jon, Erin, David, Nathan, Tim, Daniel and Rachael; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Fuenral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, January 16, 10:00 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Ministries. Visitation Wednesday, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020