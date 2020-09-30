Cuneo, Bonnie R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, September 25,2020. Beloved

mother of Timothy (Jenae) and the late Jason Cuneo; dear grandmother of Bennett, Joey and Jacob Cuneo; dear daughter of the late Richard and Ruth Wilson; dear sister of Linda Wilson; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Bonnie was born in Evansville, Indiana and moved to St. Louis to attend nursing school at Barnes. She worked as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital for over 25 years and then spent a couple years in retirement working as the school nurse, where her grandchildren attended school. Bonnie raised two sons, but was thought of as a second mom to many. From the moment her grandchildren were born, she took an active part in their lives, including sleepovers, going to the movies and attending all of their sports and school events. She treasured her sister and enjoyed their many trips over the years. Bonnie loved her friends like they were family and her social calendar was always full. She had an amazing singing voice and an infectious laugh. Bonnie will be missed by many as she touched so many lives.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday.. Oct 3, 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Simon the Apostle Church. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choice.