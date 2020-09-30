1/1
Bonnie R. Cuneo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cuneo, Bonnie R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, September 25,2020. Beloved

mother of Timothy (Jenae) and the late Jason Cuneo; dear grandmother of Bennett, Joey and Jacob Cuneo; dear daughter of the late Richard and Ruth Wilson; dear sister of Linda Wilson; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Bonnie was born in Evansville, Indiana and moved to St. Louis to attend nursing school at Barnes. She worked as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital for over 25 years and then spent a couple years in retirement working as the school nurse, where her grandchildren attended school. Bonnie raised two sons, but was thought of as a second mom to many. From the moment her grandchildren were born, she took an active part in their lives, including sleepovers, going to the movies and attending all of their sports and school events. She treasured her sister and enjoyed their many trips over the years. Bonnie loved her friends like they were family and her social calendar was always full. She had an amazing singing voice and an infectious laugh. Bonnie will be missed by many as she touched so many lives.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday.. Oct 3, 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Simon the Apostle Church. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Linda so sorry to hear of your sister passing sending prayers to you and all her family.
Karlene Zeidler Monarch
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved