Bonnie Ruth Stark

Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Stark, Bonnie Ruth

85, of St. Pete Beach, FL, has joined our loving Creator on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born March 23, 1934, in Ridgely, TN. Beloved wife of Edwin E. Stark; mother of Cynthia (Jim) Glauert of St. Louis, James Reed and Jennifer Harris (close friend) of Ocala, FL; step-mother of Robert (Amy) Stark of St. Louis; grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service on Thursday, November 14th, 10:00 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation Wednesday, November 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in her name to the of Greater Missouri. https:/www.alz.org/greatermissouri


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
