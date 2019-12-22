St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Bradford G. "Brad" Clay

Bradford G. "Brad" Clay Obituary

Clay, Bradford "Brad" G.

Age 60, passed away, Friday, December 13, 2019. He was an Electrical Engineer with Biomerieux; received his BSEE from the University of Tennessee, MSEE from the University of Missouri, Rolla, and MBA from Mercer University. Brad was the beloved husband of Claire (nee Heltsley) Clay; dear father of Melissa Clay, Michelle (Josh) Newsham and Sarah Clay; loving grandfather of Bailey and Sophie Hollis and soon-to-be born Harper Clay Newsham; brother of Julian Clay; numerous nieces and nephews and his many pets. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilhoit and Ada G. (nee Julian) Clay and a brother Keith Clay.

Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, December 30th, at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. Memorial visitation Monday, December 30th, 3-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
