Mullen, Brandon T.
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Dear son of Kathleen Mullen; dear grandson of Frank and Donna Mullen; dear nephew of Michael (Jennifer) and David (Donette) Mullen; our dear cousin and friend.
Brandon is a graduate of St. Catherine Laboure Elementary School and St. John Vianney High School in 2015. Prior to joining the US Army he was a student at Mizzou, where he was loved by friends and brothers at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 3, 9:15 a.m. to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019