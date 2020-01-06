Poger, Brad Stephen

January 4, 2020. Beloved son of Larry and Barbara Poger; dear brother and brother-in-law of Laura Greer (Joseph); dear uncle of Zev, Aili and Akiva Lafer, Tinny Greer, Rochel Hershkowitz (Nate) and Eli Greer; our dear nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral service Tuesday, January 7th 10:30 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. No visitation prior to service. Interment B'nai Amoona Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the H.F. Epstein Hebrew Academy or the . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.