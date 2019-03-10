Thornton, Brenna C. (nee Frigillana) Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of David Thornton of 7 years; dearest daughter of Leon and Joan Frigillana (nee Cotter); dear sister of Joel, Brett (Gretta) Frigillana, Liz (Jim) Rathbone, Peter (Sara) and Ted Frigillana; daughter-in-law of Marie (Robert Pannell) McCarley and Robert (Mary) Thornton; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Visitation Mon., March 11, 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Tues., March 12, 10:00 a.m. until Service 11:00 a.m. at Stygar Florissant Chapel, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd. (Florissant). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Siteman Cancer Center. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenna C. Thornton.
Stygar Funeral Homes - Florissant Chapel
13980 New Halls Ferry Rd.
Florissant, MO 63033
314-830-1500
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019