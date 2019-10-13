Brent Samuel Brockman

Guest Book
  • "You were quite the unique individual and have passed way..."
    - Cathy Woody
  • "So very sorry for your unbelievable loss. You are in my..."
    - Marcia Harris
  • "I shared a lot of laughs with Brent. Sean Grenfell"
    - Sean Grenfell
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery
9125 Ladue Road.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brockman, Brent Samuel

October 10, 2019. Beloved father of Maxwell Brockman; dear son of Roger and Marcia Brockman; dear brother and brother-in-law of Tara Brockman Hicks (Jason), Emily Hawthorne (Matt) and Justin Brockman (Ricki); former husband of Elizabeth Brockman; our dear nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, October 13th, 2:00 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Kol Rinah Congregation, 829 N. Hanley Road, 63130. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon