Brockman, Brent Samuel

October 10, 2019. Beloved father of Maxwell Brockman; dear son of Roger and Marcia Brockman; dear brother and brother-in-law of Tara Brockman Hicks (Jason), Emily Hawthorne (Matt) and Justin Brockman (Ricki); former husband of Elizabeth Brockman; our dear nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, October 13th, 2:00 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Kol Rinah Congregation, 829 N. Hanley Road, 63130. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE