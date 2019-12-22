Menscher, Brian Arthur

went to heaven on December 14, 2019 at the age of 62. He is survived by his sister, Sheri Menscher of Wentzville, MO and many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur F. Menscher, mother, Ramona P. Menscher (nee Price); paternal grandparents, Fred and Dora Menscher (nee Weinrich) and maternal grandparents, Louis and Halie Price (nee Howell).

Brian graduated from Boonslick State School and worked at Boone Center Industries for 39 years, where he was proud to be Employee of the Year in 1999. He was honored to serve as a weekly greeter and worship assistant at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wentzville, MO. Brian was a devoted Cardinals, Blues and Mizzou fan and had wonderful times attending games with his friends with support from Community Living Adult Recreation, where he also bowled, played dartball and softball. When Brian's Alzheimer's disease progressed to the point where he was no longer able to work, he transitioned to McClay Adult Daycare, where he made new friends. For the past year, Brian lived at McClay Senior Care and again made friends. Brian was a bright light in many lives and his "Hey Buddy!" will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Luncheon immediately following the burial at Sugarfire Restaurant in Wentzville. All are welcome.

Services: Visitation Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 632 E. Highway N, Wentzville, Missouri 63385. Funeral: Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wentzville

Donations in Brian's memory may be made payable to McClay Adult Daycare, Community Living Adult Recreation Program, Immanuel Lutheran Church or Boone Center Industries in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, Missouri 63385

