Young, Brian Franklin 37, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born July 30, 1981. He married Kristen Tuomey Feb. 3, 2019. Brian will be remembered for his intellect and wit, generous spirit, loving heart, fine taste in food and drink, and rebellious streak. A deep thinker who pursued knowledge with constant curiosity, he was always ready for a hearty debate. An avid reader, he especially loved literature. He served his community as a sponsor and friend in sobriety to people in recovery and received their love and support in return. He volunteered with various social justice organizations and was keenly aware of the racism that afflicts society. He knew discrimination and prejudice on a personal level, but never let it stand in his way. He walked in the world knowing he belonged here. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2007. He later became a software developer, and enjoyed the challenge of writing elegant code. He is survived by his wife, Kristen Tuomey; son, Dominic Young; mother, Dianne Lee; stepfather, Bill Quick; mother- and father-in-law, Melinda and Steve Tuomey; brother, Jason (Kelly) Young; sister, Alison Quick (Nathan Speagle); sister-in-law, Stephanie Tuomey; nieces, Natalie and Charlotte Young; nephew, Logan Young; grandfather, Walter Lee (Lois Utley); grandmother, Margaret Young; uncles, Ken (Lillian) Lee, Harold Young, Edgar (LoriBeth) Young; aunts, Karen Lee (Pamela Yelton), Gina Lee (Dave Rodenberg), Margaret (Peter) Hurst, Laurie (Marlon) Fields; cousins, Amanda Peistrup (Adam Raul), Kristina (Kyle) Mitchell, Kenny Lee, Alec and Olivia Sheir, Pearl Young and Sharalyn Fields; and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Young; grandfather, Harold Young; grandmother, Santa Lee; and uncle, Andrew Sheir. Services: A memorial reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Ivory Orange, 7704 Ivory Ave., in St. Louis, 63111. Family and friends will share memories at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to aid in the education and support of Dominic Young, at

