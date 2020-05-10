Shinkle, Brian Johnson Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died May 5, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 70. He was born in St. Louis on July 27, 1949 to Lucile Keeler Shinkle and Bradford Shinkle III. As a child, he spent happy summers at Camp Kooch-i-ching in Minnesota, where he later worked as a junior counselor. One of his most memorable high school experiences was scaling the scaffolding of the Gateway Arch, under cover of darkness, while it was still under construction. He graduated from the University of Dubuque with a business degree and travelled in Europe, Jamaica, and North Africa before returning to St. Louis. In 1979, with friends Vernon C. Smith and Daniel C. Smith, he founded Federal Steel Supply, Inc., a distributor of steel piping products for energy companies and other industries. He served as president from 2002 to 2019, overseeing an expansion of the business that kept him professionally engaged until the company was sold last year. Brian was married to Sudie Black Baker in 1980. In their forty years together, they enjoyed gardening, cooking, and travels to Mexico, the American West, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and, most recently, Alaska. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved skiing, canoeing, horseback riding and, especially, bird hunting and fishing. Brian was unassuming and did not like to be fussed over, but where others were concerned, he was always attentive and generous. He shared his love of travel and the outdoors by taking family and friends on vacations and fishing trips. He wanted those around him to have fun and always brought an armload of fireworks to the party on the Fourth of July. He was a loyal co-worker, often the last to leave the office at the end of the day. In addition to his wife, Brian is survived by step-daughters Callie Baker Murphy, Jennifer Baker (Stephen Fishbein), and Sarah Baker; siblings Bradford Shinkle IV (Adaline), Victoria Charles (Sumner) and Lucile Shinkle; sisters-in-law Bonnie Taylor and Lydia Ruffin; nieces Whitney Rider (Jonathan) and Alexandra Charles; nephews Sumner Charles (Jenny), Brian Shinkle (Kaitlin), Nicholas Taylor (Metra), and Jack Taylor (Jenny); grandchildren 2ndLt Edward Murphy, Caroline Murphy, Benjamin Fishbein, Lauren Fishbein, and Ethan Fishbein; great-nephews Sumner Charles, Walker Charles, and Evan Shinkle; great-nieces Lauren Shinkle, Fiona Rider and Fallon Rider; and many friends, including Andy Coultas, Mark Warnick, Jim Francis, Tony Raimondo, and Tim Lonsdale. Services: A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in support of scholarships to Camp Kooch-i-ching. Donations can be made online at https://www.campingedu.org/givenow or mailed to Camping & Education Foundation, 3515 Michigan Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208 (designated for "scholarship support in memory of Brian J. Shinkle"). A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.