Brian Lee Wear
1964 - 2020
Wear, Brian Lee

55, of High Point, NC, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at home after battling Burkitt's Lymphoma for nine long months.

Brian was born on November 24, 1964 in Saint Louis, Mo. He graduated from Parkway North High School in St. Louis County Mo., and later received a bachelors degree from Sioux Falls University in Sioux Falls SD.

After starting his career as a photojournalist at KOTA-TV in Rapid City, SD. Brian moved to similar jobs in Sioux Falls, SD, Huntington/Charleston, WV and Greensboro High Point/Winston-Salem NC.

In his later years, Brian became a freelance videographer and worked for NBC Sports and FOX sports shooting the races on the NASCAR circuit. He has also worked as a videographer at college sporting events throughout the Southeastern U.S. Colleagues remember him for his creativity, work ethic, sense of humor, gentle spirit, incredibly talented at his craft and for his love of snacks.

Brian married Anne Flynn Wear on September 25, 1993 in Ona, WV and started a family. His children say he loved being a father and they have many fond memories that they will cherish close to their hearts.

He is survived by his wife Anne, and children Katherine, Justin and Brendan of High Point, NC: parents Frederick and Sharon (Olson) Wear and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial mass was held in High Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Victory Junction Gang Camp at: 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, North Carolina, 27317. A story of the free camp for ill children can be found at https://victoryjunction.org. Condolences may be made thru www.cumbyfuneral.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC 27262
(336) 889-5045
