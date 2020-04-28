Fuess, Brian P. Brian Paul Fuess, 43, of St. Louis, Mo, formerly of Belleville, IL, born March 8, 1977, passed away unexpectantly Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 in Jacksonville, IL. Brian is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 14 years, Kathleen, nee Rogoz, and his 2 best playmates, who he loved with all his heart, his children, Bailey and Brian Jr. 'Bubba.' Services: Funeral: Due to the COVID 19, all services are private. Burial in Shepard Hills Cemetery. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020.