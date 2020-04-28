Brian P. Fuess
1977 - 2020
Fuess, Brian P. Brian Paul Fuess, 43, of St. Louis, Mo, formerly of Belleville, IL, born March 8, 1977, passed away unexpectantly Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 in Jacksonville, IL. Brian is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 14 years, Kathleen, nee Rogoz, and his 2 best playmates, who he loved with all his heart, his children, Bailey and Brian Jr. 'Bubba.' Services: Funeral: Due to the COVID 19, all services are private. Burial in Shepard Hills Cemetery. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brian was one of a kind! He was a great father to his children and a great husband to Kathleen! My deepest condolences on this tremendous loss! He will never be forgotten!
Jennifer LoPorto
Friend
Dear family and friends we have known Brian since he was born. He and Harvey, Stephie and Kenny were raised together at Millie And Cottens by Patti. Brian had a mega watt smile and a personality like none other. He was a shining star from day #1. We share in your great loss. Unimaginable pain that you are going is only lessened by knowing he is with Christ. Never let anyone rush you through grief and never compare. We will as always be praying for you and the children. Sending Love, prayer and angels. God bless you we love y'all so much.
MARLENE Groennert
Friend
Shane Huch
Friend
Shane Huch
Friend
Never a dull moment with this guy. Going to miss him immensely. Bring us luck from above Brian.
Shane Huch
Friend
Rick and Jean - so so sorry for your incredible loss. No parent should be where you are. No words Harry Sterling
Sorry for your loss Linda and Robert Roeber.
