Dear family and friends we have known Brian since he was born. He and Harvey, Stephie and Kenny were raised together at Millie And Cottens by Patti. Brian had a mega watt smile and a personality like none other. He was a shining star from day #1. We share in your great loss. Unimaginable pain that you are going is only lessened by knowing he is with Christ. Never let anyone rush you through grief and never compare. We will as always be praying for you and the children. Sending Love, prayer and angels. God bless you we love y'all so much.

MARLENE Groennert

Friend