Groninger, Brian Scott August 10, 1954 - February 22, 2019. We are sad to share that our father, brother, and friend, Brian S. Groninger, died on February 22, 2019. He was 64 years old. An avid outdoors and sportsman, Brian will be missed for his quick wit and devilish sense of humor. Brian was preceded in death by his mother Carole, brother Jeffrey, sister Jan and is survived by his father James, sister Susan, children Christine, Eric and Nick, and grandchildren Abbey, Evan, and Hayden. Services: A private celebration of Brian's life will be held for family and friends.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019