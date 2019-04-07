Wallace, Brian July 5, 1979 - April 3, 2019. Beloved husband to Abby Wallace; son of Toni Witte; father to Brooke-Lynne, Rylan, Mylah, and Braylon; son-in-law to Alan and Genevieve Callier; brother to Jason and Jeremy Armbruster; brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and friend to so many. Brian loved spending time with his wife and 3 pitbulls, laughing, working and creating. He never met a stranger always loving and caring for so many people while making an enormous impact on each of their lives. Brian was taken from us too soon, but we know he is happy in heaven with those who have gone before him. Services: Services to be held at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 on Friday, April 12th. Visitation from 2pm-6pm, Memorial Service at 6pm. Memorial contributions to Stray Rescue of St. Louis appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019