Bridget DiRocco

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - MARY Beck
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Obituary
Send Flowers

DiRocco, Bridget "Bea"

(nee Walsh) 96 years old. Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed to new life on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019.

Services: Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141on Mon., Sept. 9, 4-8 p.m., family friends rosary begins at 3:45 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection at Christ Prince of Peace Church, 415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, MO 63011 on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. See www.osfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.