DiRocco, Bridget "Bea"

(nee Walsh) 96 years old. Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed to new life on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019.

Services: Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141on Mon., Sept. 9, 4-8 p.m., family friends rosary begins at 3:45 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection at Christ Prince of Peace Church, 415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, MO 63011 on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. See www.osfuneralhomes.com for more information.