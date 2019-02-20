Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brinley Edward "Ed" Bodnam Jr.. View Sign

Bodnam, Brinley Edward Ed Jr. It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the sudden loss of Brinley Edward (Ed) Bodnam, Jr., of St. Louis, on February 13, 2019. Ed was the beloved son of Brinley Edward, Sr. and Marilyn June Bodnam, and the spouse of Jonathan L. Miller. He leaves behind his sister Elizabeth Ann Bodnam; his niece Eleanore Marilyn Bodnam Schwering; his nephew John Edward Bodnam Schwering, as well as numerous other grieving relatives and friends. Ed was an international tax partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he worked since 2001. He was admitted to the partnership in 2011 and was a highly respected member of the firm who positively impacted the lives of so many around the world. Ed's charismatic and loving personality together with his wry humor touched all who knew him; his loss will be deeply felt forever. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place at Taylor, St. Louis, 63108, on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Services conclude at the Church. The family will receive friends at The Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, MO 63130, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Contributions may be made to: Forest Park Forever, 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112; Animal Protective Association of St. Louis, 1705 S. Hanley Road, Brentwood, MO 63144; or to a . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





