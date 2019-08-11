Westling, Bruce Douglas

of Ellisville, was born June 3, 1927 in Milaca, MN to Louis and Hazel (nee Johnson) Westling, and enter-

ed into rest August 4, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by two children, Robert Westling and Donna (James) Kenney, a sister, Lois Hinton, two grandchildren, Zach Westling and Kandice (Adam) Brenner, and a great-grandson, Ethan Brenner. He was preceded in death by Ester, his loving wife of 61 years and a daughter, Lisa. He served in the Navy during World War II. Bruce was a dedicated science teacher at John Burroughs School for 28 years, serving as the department chairman. He enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends. Services to be held at Haertter Hall at John Burroughs School 755 S. Price Rd. Ladue, MO 63124 Saturday, August 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to John Burroughs School's Drey Land program.