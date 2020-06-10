Bruce E. Salazar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Salazar, Bruce E.

Passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Jan Salazar; father of Shelly Salazar, Nicky Labarbera and Jim (Dawn) Salazar; grandfather of Brian Sickage, James Salazar, Jr., Michael Labarbera and Jakob Salazar; dear brother of Jim (Young) Salazar; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Visitation: Monday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Service: Private due to COVID-19. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved