Salazar, Bruce E.

Passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Jan Salazar; father of Shelly Salazar, Nicky Labarbera and Jim (Dawn) Salazar; grandfather of Brian Sickage, James Salazar, Jr., Michael Labarbera and Jakob Salazar; dear brother of Jim (Young) Salazar; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Visitation: Monday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Service: Private due to COVID-19. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

