Swaine, Bruce Godfrey

age 80, died peacefully at home on December 25, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri, the eldest son of the late William Godfrey Swaine and Mary Louise (nee Rosvall). Beloved husband for 57 years of high school sweetheart, Marian J. Swaine (nee Slater); Loving father to Karen Swaine (Michelle Buckham),

Melanie Swaine (Richard Wolf), and Rebecca Rios (Jairo). Cherished "Grandpa" of Jairo (a.k.a. Porter), Addison, and Elia Rios, and brother and brother-in-law to the late Dennis Swaine (Betty).

Services: A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Brentwood Congregational Church, 2400 S. Brentwood Blvd. A reception will follow. Messages to P.O. Box 410618, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Park Forever, 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112 or a . Services are entrusted to Bellefontaine Cemetery & Arboretum. Visit

