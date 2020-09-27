Schnelle, Bruce K.

Friday, September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Chickie Schnelle; dearest dad of Jeffery (Anna) Schnelle; loving Papa of Auggie; big brother of Judy (the late Jim) Lodes; brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend and animal lover.

Proud aerospace engineer for 42 years; proud Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Navy.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, September 30, 10:30 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Interment is J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Missouri Organ Donor Trust Fund, appreciated.