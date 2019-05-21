St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Johnson, Bruce L. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on May 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane C. Johnson (nee Wetstein); loving father of Denise (Mark) Anderson; cherished grandfather of Ryan and Morgan Anderson; dear brother of Marilyn (the late Charles) Coyle and Donald (Margaret) Johnson; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, May 23, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mark School appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 21, 2019
