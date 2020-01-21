Rosen, Bruce M.

age 91, of Highland Park, IL, formerly of St. Louis passed away on January 19. Founder of Best Beers, Inc.; beloved husband for 32 years of Carol Rosen, nee Hartstein and Offstein; loving father of Diane (Brett) Balber, Doug Rosen, Jill (Mike) Frishman, Michael (Renee) Offstein, Randy (Angie) Offstein and Karri (Joe) Rosenthal; adored Zeda of Bryce, Taylor, Sam, Kaela, Ryan, Jonah and Livi; devoted son of the late Jacob and Dora Rosen; cherished brother of the late Betty (late Abe) Pollack, late Roslyn (late Harvey) Leon; dear cousin of Harriet (late Jack) Root; treasured uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, January 22, 10:30 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. Service follows at 11 a.m. Interment Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions to preferred to the , . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE