Beckmann, Bruce N.
baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Mary Anne Beckmann (nee Reust). Dear father of Kay (Mike) Wilson, Bruce F. (Amy) Beckmann, Brian (Karen) Beckmann, Chris Beckmann, Jane Beckmann, Glenn P. (Karen) Beckmann, Anita (Bill) Buchwolz, Eugene (Stephanie) Beckmann, Jeff Beckmann, and the late Michael Beckmann. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather to many. Dear brother of Eva Peterson and Marelise Beckmann. Brother-in-law of Mary Beckmann. Beloved uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield, Friday, January 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7:30 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020