Bruce T. Kaemmerlen

Bruce T. Kaemmerlen Obituary

Kaemmerlen, Bruce T.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemarie Kaemmerlen (nee Stehle). Dear father of Kurt Kaemmerlen, Stephanie (Jeremy) Nussbaumer, and Peter Kaemmerlen. Dear grandfather of Alex, Nathan, Nick, Maya, and Lucas. Dear brother of the late Richard Kaemmerlen and the late Robert (Frieda) Kaemmerlen. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 16, 10:00 a.m. at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd. 63131. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, N.Y. 10545-0302. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019
