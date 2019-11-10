Green, Byron L.

Mr. Byron L. "Les" Green, 78, of Macclenny, FL passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL after a brief illness. He was born on June 23, 1941, in Detroit, MI to Byron L. and Jessie Roberta (Link) Green. Mr. Green was a retired public relations manager with Southwestern Bell and moved to Macclenny with his wife in 2013. He enjoyed being a HAM Radio Operator for over 60 years (K0LG), bicycling, and spending time with his beloved family.

Les was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat (Arnold) Green in 1989; and wife, Mary C. Green in 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Helen Kirsch (Michael) of Waldwick, NJ; stepdaughters, Linda Marie Funk of Macclenny, FL and Debra Copeland (Mark) of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, James Cody Green, Ryan Copeland, Josh Copeland, Corey Paine, and Callie Paine; his beloved dog, Buddy; along with other family members and friends.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.