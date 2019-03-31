Bales, Rev. Bual F. born June 29, 1921, in Cordell, OK. He went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019 in St. Charles MO. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Letha L. Bales (nee Mathews); his parents Minnie B. Bales (nee Gillum) and Joseph W. Bales; siblings: Elgin Bales, Sterling Bales, Vermel Malone (nee Bales). Bual proudly served his country in the United States Army Corps in World War II. He served the Lord in faithful ministry over a 60-year span. His ministry included pastoring multiple churches, Director of Missions and retired from First Baptist Church, St. Charles, MO serving as Senior Pastor for 21 years. He enjoyed serving multiple churches as an interim Pastor for 30 years in his retirement. He is survived by his children, Lynda G. (Bob) Johnson, Jennifer (Bob) Mackey, and Ricky (Karen) Bales; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Bual was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 1:30 p.m., Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made in Bual's name to First Baptist Church of St. Charles, MO. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019