Metz, C. Barney 93 years, of Columbia, IL., formerly of Dupo and Belleville, IL., passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He was born May 24, 1925, in Dupo, IL. Surviving are his children, Janice (Don) Cox, Knute (Janet) Metz & Jean Brown; his brother, Floyd G. Metz; his son-in-law, Rick Davis; his brother-in-law, Bill Hamilton, his sister-in-law, Dorothy Metz, 9 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Alice E. Metz, nee Joshu; 2nd wife, Evelyn Elizabeth Metz, nee Waelti; his father, Arthur Metz, Sr.; his mother, Lillian Metz, nee Martin; his daughter, Jacqueline S. Jacque Davis; his son-in-law, Steven Brown; his two brothers, Lloyd J. Metz, Sr. & Arthur Metz , Jr. and his sister, Shirley Hamilton. Services: Visitation will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. and on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, IL. Services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, IL., with Fr. Carl Scherrer, officiating. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO., with Full Military Honors. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Fischer House at Jefferson Barracks.. For more information, please access our website, http://www.leesmanfuneralhome.com . Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo, IL. Funeral Home Leesman Funeral Home

326 South Main

Dupo , IL 62239

Funeral Home Leesman Funeral Home
326 South Main
Dupo , IL 62239
618-286-4511

