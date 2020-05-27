Boehm, C. Roland Jr. May 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marion M. Boehm. Loving father of Sheri (Tim) Wilhite, Steve (Terry) Boehm & Doug (Alicia Forestall) Boehm. Dear grandfather of Kevin (Alyssa), Anna (Cory), Samantha (Brian), Jacob (Liz), Josh, Brandon & Tori (Kyle). Dear uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Baue Cave Springs. Funeral Service to begin at 10:30 a.m. with Private Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery following. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information. Memorials may be made in Charles's name to Team Food Pantry in Florissant MO, US Tennis Association Foundation, Gateway Regional YMCA, Downtown, St. Louis.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 27, 2020.