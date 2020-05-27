C. Roland Boehm Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boehm, C. Roland Jr. May 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marion M. Boehm. Loving father of Sheri (Tim) Wilhite, Steve (Terry) Boehm & Doug (Alicia Forestall) Boehm. Dear grandfather of Kevin (Alyssa), Anna (Cory), Samantha (Brian), Jacob (Liz), Josh, Brandon & Tori (Kyle). Dear uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Baue Cave Springs. Funeral Service to begin at 10:30 a.m. with Private Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery following. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information. Memorials may be made in Charles's name to Team Food Pantry in Florissant MO, US Tennis Association Foundation, Gateway Regional YMCA, Downtown, St. Louis.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved