C. Virginia Laramie

Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Laramie, C. Virginia

Virginia (nee Timmermeier) passed peacefully on Sunday January 26, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Albert Laramie. Loving mother of Russell (Katherine) and Richard (Jane) Laramie. Dear grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 5. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mon., Feb. 3, 11:00 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. Interment Private. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com. VISITATION Sun., 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
