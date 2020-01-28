Laramie, C. Virginia

Virginia (nee Timmermeier) passed peacefully on Sunday January 26, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Albert Laramie. Loving mother of Russell (Katherine) and Richard (Jane) Laramie. Dear grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 5. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mon., Feb. 3, 11:00 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. Interment Private. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com. VISITATION Sun., 2:00-5:00 p.m.