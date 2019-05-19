Marting, Caleb Robert Chesley Loving and beloved son of Matthew and Cheryl (nee Kuechler) Marting, brother of Matthew Jr. and Rachel Marting and Bethany Chesser (Travis), grandson of Mary Ann Kuechler, uncle of Henry and Beckett Chesser; nephew of thirteen proud aunts and uncles; cousin to fifty-nine; dear friend and inspiration to countless others. Services: First Evangelical Free Church, 1375 Carman Rd, Manchester, MO 63021; Sat., June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation; 9-10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers please direct donations to ATSU.edu/donate-now; direct my support to other. Note in additional comments box, Mental Health Assistance; in memory of Caleb Marting
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019