Schneider, Calvin Andrew

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 73.

Cal was a lifelong resident of St. Charles, graduating from

Duchesne, Class of 1964, later earning a B.S. Degree at the University of Albuquerque. He was a SCCAR Realtor Emeritus Status for 40 years, a CCIM member; he won Missouri Realtor of the Year; he also won the prestigious MAR Brady Stevens Award.

Cal was the President and Co-founder of Schneider Real Estate for forty years. Schneider Real Estate is currently the largest Non-franchise Real Estate company in St. Charles. Cal was a leader in the Real Estate profession for decades. He was a highly respected mentor and coach to many. Cal was well known to be a smart, generous man with a quick wit and infectious smile.

Cal loved spending time with his family at the lake and traveling yearly to New Mexico for Christmas. He was passionate about Real Estate and his golfing, having played with the same foursome, "The WBC", for forty years.

Cal was preceded in death by parents Andrew and Rosalie Schneider. Survived by his "Sweet Pea" Jeneane Schneider; devoted father of Kyle C. Schneider (Sarah), and Kimberly J. Schneider; loving grandfather of Aubrianna, Kade, Mikailin, Maddox, and Isla; treasured great-grandfather of Cid Jr.; dear brother of Neal (Shirl), Lynn (Sue), Joan (Warren), Merle, Roger (Deb), Keith (Jan) and Todd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Siteman Cancer Center.

Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, in St. Charles, MO. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on January 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Charles, MO.