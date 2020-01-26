Sexton, Candace Ann

was born on January 27th 1960 and passed away on January 5th 2020. She was born in St. Louis to Mr. and Mrs. Walton and Beverly Sexton. She is survived by her loving children: Amallia Ann Alba, Amorita Rachel Juarez, and Daniel William Juarez. She will be especially missed by her four grandchildren: Vanessa Rachel Metcalf, Curtis Joseph Metcalf, Malija Candace Juarez Alba, and Joel Timothy Alba Jr. Candace was a wonderful and loving mother and aunt, a caring and compassionate sibling, a loyal and lifelong friend and a beautiful and loving Grandmother: BGMA (Best/Beautiful Grandma). Candace was one of the true ladies of St. Louis and the world will be much less without her.