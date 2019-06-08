Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Capt. USN Henry Pack (Ret) Willimon Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Willimon, Capt. USN (Ret) Henry Pack Jr. 79, finished his journey peacefully on May 21st surrounded by family. Originally from Greenville, SC, Pack graduated from the Naval Academy in 1961, serving 31 years as an officer. During his career he was deployed as a submarine engineer, worked for the Secretary of the Navy and was an Executive Officer for the Philadelphia Shipyard. After retiring from the Navy as a Captain, Pack attended Washington University Law School and worked for nearly three decades as a self-employed country lawyer in Ellisville. When Pack was asked what sort of law he practiced, he often replied: Door Law. Whatever walks in the door. If clients were strapped for funds, Pack always made sure they got top-notch service with dignity, regardless of what they could pay. Professionally Pack made the world a safer and more manageable place for his fellow humans. At home, Pack was a loving father, brother and husband, deeply devoted to his family. He is survived by his adoring wife of 45 years, Nancy Willimon, his sister Betty Jane and his children Gwen, Beau and Chas. His life - a man who saw the world and left it better than the one he entered - will be fondly remembered and celebrated. Services: A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on June 21st, 6pm in the Ballroom at the Doubletree in Chesterfield (16625 Swingley Ridge Rd). In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you consider donations to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, the Kiwanis Children's Foundation or a .





Willimon, Capt. USN (Ret) Henry Pack Jr. 79, finished his journey peacefully on May 21st surrounded by family. Originally from Greenville, SC, Pack graduated from the Naval Academy in 1961, serving 31 years as an officer. During his career he was deployed as a submarine engineer, worked for the Secretary of the Navy and was an Executive Officer for the Philadelphia Shipyard. After retiring from the Navy as a Captain, Pack attended Washington University Law School and worked for nearly three decades as a self-employed country lawyer in Ellisville. When Pack was asked what sort of law he practiced, he often replied: Door Law. Whatever walks in the door. If clients were strapped for funds, Pack always made sure they got top-notch service with dignity, regardless of what they could pay. Professionally Pack made the world a safer and more manageable place for his fellow humans. At home, Pack was a loving father, brother and husband, deeply devoted to his family. He is survived by his adoring wife of 45 years, Nancy Willimon, his sister Betty Jane and his children Gwen, Beau and Chas. His life - a man who saw the world and left it better than the one he entered - will be fondly remembered and celebrated. Services: A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on June 21st, 6pm in the Ballroom at the Doubletree in Chesterfield (16625 Swingley Ridge Rd). In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you consider donations to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, the Kiwanis Children's Foundation or a . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations