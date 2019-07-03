|
Frazier, Carey L. Beloved husband of the late Merrill Frazier (Duckett) and the late Dorothy Frazier (Kane); beloved husband for 38 years of Georgene Frazier (Weick); dear father of the late Gregory Frazier and dear father of Richard Frazier, Bruce Frazier, VJ LoPiccolo, Maryann Reese (LoPiccolo), George LoPiccolo, James LoPiccolo, and Madelyn Ott (LoPiccolo). Loving grandfather to 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Services: Visitation will be held at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield MO, 63017 at 9:15 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. To read more about the life of Carey Frazier, visit www.Boppchapel.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019