|
|
Dirkers S.S.N.D., Sr. Carine
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Our beloved aunt, relative, friend, Sister in religious community and S.S.N.D. Associates.
Services: Visitation at Sarah Community, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Then taken to the Theresa Center/Mother House Chapel, 320 E. Ripa Ave., Lemay, MO, for visitation from 5:30 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. Interment Mother House Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 325 E. Ripa Ave., Lemay, MO 63125, appreciated. A KUTIS CITY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019