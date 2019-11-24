St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Sarah Community
12284 DePaul Dr.
Bridgeton, MO
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Sarah Community
12284 DePaul Dr.
Bridgeton, MO
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Theresa Center/Mother House Chapel
320 E. Ripa Ave.
Lemay, MO
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Theresa Center/Mother House Chapel
320 E. Ripa Ave.
Lemay, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:15 AM
Theresa Center/Mother House Chapel
320 E. Ripa Ave.
Lemay, MO
Sr. Carine Dirkers S.S.N.D

Dirkers S.S.N.D., Sr. Carine

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Our beloved aunt, relative, friend, Sister in religious community and S.S.N.D. Associates.

Services: Visitation at Sarah Community, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Then taken to the Theresa Center/Mother House Chapel, 320 E. Ripa Ave., Lemay, MO, for visitation from 5:30 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:15 a.m. Interment Mother House Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 325 E. Ripa Ave., Lemay, MO 63125, appreciated. A KUTIS CITY SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
