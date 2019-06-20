St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Moore, Carl A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, June 17, 2019. Dearest husband of of Ruth A. Moore (nee Nickolaus) for 68 years; dearest father of Gary (Rebecca), Curt Moore; dearest Papa of Katelyn (Tom) Austin and Kelsey Moore; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Retired from Southwestern Bell after 39 years of service. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, June 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
