Moore, Carl A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, June 17, 2019. Dearest husband of of Ruth A. Moore (nee Nickolaus) for 68 years; dearest father of Gary (Rebecca), Curt Moore; dearest Papa of Katelyn (Tom) Austin and Kelsey Moore; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Retired from Southwestern Bell after 39 years of service. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, June 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019